Cable, internet services still down for many after Zeta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamians remain without power, but for many who have seen that service restore in the day since Hurricane Zeta moved through, they’re still waiting on cable or internet systems to follow.
Both WOW and Spectrum have said many of their customers in Alabama who are affected by the storm are still not getting service because of local power outages. But some outages are due to cable system damage.
Spectrum said Friday that technicians in the Selma area are still assessing and repairing localized damage and that construction and restoration efforts will also continue throughout the weekend in the Montgomery area as debris is cleared.
WOW has not yet responded to a request for a Friday update.
Neither provider has given any general number on how many of their customers are still without service.
