In-person absentee voting hours extended in Lowndes County

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A power outage at the Lowndes County Courthouse is prompting the county probate judge to extend the hours for in-person absentee voting.
Friday, Probate Judge Lashandra Myrick said her office will extend in-person voting Friday, which is the deadline day, until 7 p.m. because of the outage.
Judge Myrick said a generator has been set up at the courthouse annex building in Hayneville and it will be staffed through 7 p.m. for those looking to make their votes ahead of election day.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
