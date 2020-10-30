1 in life-threatening condition after Montgomery residential fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Fire/Rescue firefighters say a person was injured in a residential structure fire Friday afternoon.
Fire Chief Quentin Burke said firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bragg Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found the building was engulfed in flames and worked quickly to extinguish the fire. According to Burke, the 70-year-old occupant was found inside the building. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening conditions.
The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, Burke said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
