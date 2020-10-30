A seasonably Fall-like weekend is in store!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Right in time for Halloween weekend, the Fall-like weather showed up! Abundant sunshine, much cooler temperatures and virtually no humidity are here to end October and welcome us into November. Finally, a seasonally accurate forecast!
If you have plans to attend a high school Fever football game tonight, a haunted house, a bonfire, or anything other outdoor activity this evening, plan on temperatures quickly falling through the 50s after sunset. Low temperatures will reach the middle 40s by Saturday morning. Dress accordingly!
This weekend features not only Halloween, but the night the clocks fall back one hour and the start of November. Don’t forget to set any non-automatic clocks you have back 1 hour Saturday night.
The Halloween forecast looks spook-tacular. Highs will warm up to either side of 70 degrees in the afternoon, but the evening will be in the 60s for trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities.
Sunday will be a bit cloudier as a cold front passes through the state. This cold front will once again significantly drop temperatures...
High temperatures will only reach the low 60s Monday! The middle and upper 60s are likely Tuesday before the 70s return for the rest of the week.
Overnight lows will be very chilly in the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday through Wednesday morning.
