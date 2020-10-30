Power restoration continues after Zeta but thousands still in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of Alabamian remain without power more than a day after Hurricane Zeta swept across the state.
“Power outages caused by winds overnight are widespread," said Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings. “Crews are still working to gain entry into some areas blocked by downed trees and power lines, especially in the rural portions of southwest Alabama that are most heavily affected by this storm.”
Alabama Power (As of 4 p.m. Friday), service had been restored to 313,000 customers, down from a peak of 504,000 statewide. That leaves about 190,000 customers still waiting for services to be reconnected.
The company expects to have service restored to 80 percent of affected customers by noon Sunday.
Central Alabama customers made up about 55,000 of those outages Friday morning when the data indicated the following:
- Dallas County – 15,700 customers
- Chilton County – 10,000 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 10,000 customers
- Elmore County – 6,800 customers
- Montgomery County – 3,300 customers
- Wilcox County – 3,400 customers
- Autauga County – 2,400 customers
- Lowndes County – 2,200 customers
- Perry County – 1,500 customers
- Butler County - 140 customers
Extensive damage remains with hundreds of fallen trees, numerous broken power poles and multiple spans of downed wire still to be repaired in what will be a multi-day restoration event.
Alabama Power says it understands customers are frustrated about outages and said call volumes remain “extraordinarily high” and are “resulting in some extended wait times.” You can report a system out to AlabamaPower.com. Alabama Power said it’s working as quickly as possible to restore services.
Rural electric cooperatives (As of 8 a.m. Friday) Approximately 68,996 are still without service including:
- Central Alabama EC: 24,180
- Clark Washington EMC: 17,436
- Coosa Valley EC: 8,471
- Black Warrior EMC: 6,670
- Pioneer EC: 6,519
- Baldwin EMC: 3,037
- Southern Pine EC: 2,683
The Alabama Rural Electric Association, or AREA, is coordinating a large mutual aid effort with crews from unaffected co-ops and from other states to help restore service. AREA said damage is more severe in some areas, such as with CAEC, headquartered in Prattville. It suffered extensive damage to its system and restoration will take multiple days.
The Alabama EMA, along with multiple state and local agencies, are responding to areas across the state impacted by the storm.
Local first responders, utilities, and public works crews are working to clear roadways of debris and downed power lines caused by Zeta, and to perform search and rescue missions.
At least one death has been confirmed in the state. A person in Clarke County died after a tree fell onto their home as the storm swept across the rural southwestern county.
“Folks are without power, and trees are down all across Alabama," Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday morning as the sun rose over the damage. "Let’s give the utility workers and first responders patience and space to do their work.”
Hastings said the state EMA will be supporting local communities in the days and weeks to come “to ensure any needs and shortfalls are met.” He added that FEMA teams were on the ground before the storm made landfall and that Alabama will quickly request any available federal help as it assesses the damage.
[You can submit photos and videos of storm damage here.]
