Red Ribbon Week pushes anti-drug abuse message to kids

“I think one of the best conversations to have is just to remember their main goals. They have many career aspirations and many dreams that they want to achieve in life. And you want to encourage them to live a drug-free life, and knowing that how the use, or the misuse, of these drugs can somewhat hinder their journey in the process,” said Mann. “It’s important to have these conversations, so they’ll know and have the right tools and information to make informed decisions and say no, this is not good for me and know that it affects individuals and their communities.”