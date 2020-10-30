Residents remain ‘Selma strong’ following Hurricane Zeta’s damage

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Many in west Alabama are continuing to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Zeta left behind broken glass, trees and structural debris, and some still without power.
“We had a hurricane that came through here once, but it didn’t affect me like that,” Selma resident Regina Shaw said. “This time I got two big trees down in my backyard.”
Churches like Gospel Tabernacle Church of God in Christ are helping to meet some of the needs of the people in the town by offering free meals at the Gathering Place.
Pastor of Gospel Tabernacle, John Grayson, says the message is remaining “Selma strong” amid adversity.
“I love the fact that we come together as a people in the city as neighbors to make our city better,” Grayson said. “We help each other and that is most important and a very unique thing about the small town of Selma, Alabama.”
Grayson says they will continue passing out meals to the community on Saturday at 10 a.m.
