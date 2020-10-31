Couple facing more than a dozen additional sex charges

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges have been filed against a couple accused of abusing a child under 12.
John Bright, 49, and Tiffany Hughes, 32, are additionally charged with one count of possession of child pornography/obscene matter, 11 counts of parents or guardians permitting children to engage in the production of obscene matter and one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes, deputies said.
Investigators said Bright is also charged with one count of human trafficking in the first degree.
In September, Bright was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and electronic solicitation of a child, according to authorities. Hughes was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.
Authorities expect to file more charges.
According to deputies, on Sept. 17, they received allegations of sexual abuse involving a child under the age 12 from a source in Ozark.
Both are being held at the Dale County Jail. Bright’s bail is set at $1.1 million. Hughes' bail is set over $1 million.
