Montgomery Lions Club hosts 17th annual chili cook off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Lions Club held its 17th annual chili cook off Saturday to raise money for local charities.
The lions club also offered curbside pick up for those wanting a safer option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is really something for everyone. We have so many different, creative recipes. Some are really spicy, some have really creative ingredients. We’ve got beef, we’ve got poultry, we’ve got veggie chili. We’ve got so many different things,” said Montgomery Lions Club executive director Amy Neuemschwander
The winner of the chili cookoff was honored with a trophy.
