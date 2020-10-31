This Halloween forecast is fa-boo-lous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Halloween! The weather has been a spook-tacular so far today, and that doesn’t change for the evening. Trick-or-treating and other outdoor evening plans may require a light jacket as temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s.
Friendly reminder to set your clocks back one hour tonight!
Similar to today, Sunday will warm up nicely into the low 70s. The day will be cloudier as a cold front passes through the state, though the front will not bring rain. The cold front will significantly drop temperatures, however...
Monday could start in the 30s for many! Then, high temperatures will only reach the low 60s in the afternoon.
Tuesday will also start in the 30s, so keep that in mind if heading out to vote early in the morning! The middle and upper 60s are likely Tuesday afternoon, then the 70s return for the rest of the week.
