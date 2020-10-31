Troy sails over Arkansas State 38-10

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bouncing back from last week’s loss to Georgia State, the Troy Trojans sailed over the Arkansas State Red Wolves 38-10.
The Trojans offense made it look easy, completing the game with 487 total yards of offense.
Even though quarterback Gunnar Watson was out for the game, quarterback Jacob Free finished the day with 419 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans made the first move. Free connects with wide receiver Luke Whittemore for a 37-yard touchdown.
Troy added more points to the board in the first quarter. Free finds wide receiver Reggie Todd for a 34-yard touchdown.
Going into the second quarter, Troy was in the lead 14-0.
The Red Wolves would make it on the scoreboard when they were forced to attempt a field goal. Kicker Blake Grupe 39-yard attempt was good.
The Trojans were also forced to attempt a field goal. Kicker Evan Legassey’s 35-yard field goal attempt was good.
Troy would get another touchdown before the end of the half. Free keeps the ball, despite being chased, and carries the ball 6-yards for the score.
Troy still had the lead 24-3 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Red Wolves would strike. Quarterback Layne Hatcher connects with wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. for a 3-yard touchdown.
The Trojans had the lead 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.
Troy would extend their lead against Arkansas State. With over 7 minutes to go in the game, Richard Jibunor sacks Red Wolves quarterback Logan Bonner who fumbles the ball. Troy safety Darrell Starling recovers the ball and returns it for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Trojans would get one more touchdown. With 26 seconds left in the game, running back Kimani Vidal runs the ball 8-yards for the score.
The Trojans came out on top 38-10.
The Trojans are now 4-2 this season. They will travel to Statesboro, Georgia, to face the Georgia Southern Eagles. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.