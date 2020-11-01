Man arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man is facing charges after a shooting left one person dead and one injured Sunday.
SirJames Raby, 23, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder and second degree assault.
According to police, the incident happened Sunday at the Brentwood Landing Apartments.
When officers arrived, they found two victims. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died as a result of a gunshot. The second victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
Police say the shooting was the result of an “earlier senseless altercation” between several men.
According to the police, Raby turned himself in at the Prattville Police Department.
Raby is being held in the Autauga County Jail. His bond was set at $530,000.
