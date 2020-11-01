Temperatures become cold tonight!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here comes a cold front! After a comfortable but breezy day today, the weather will significantly cool down tonight....
Today is warming up nicely, and highs will top out in the low 70s later this afternoon. Clouds will continue to clear and conditions will become breezy as a cold front sweeps through the state. We will feel the impacts of the front this evening as temperatures rapidly drop...
Monday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s! Then, high temperatures will only reach the low 60s in the afternoon. You’ll need a sweatshirt!
Tuesday will also start in the 30s for many, so keep that in mind if heading out to vote early in the morning. The middle and upper 60s are likely Tuesday afternoon.
The cool weather doesn’t last long - the 70s return by the middle and end of the week!
