30th annual Ballet and the Beasts performance to be held at Montgomery Zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo and Montgomery Ballet will be hosting the 30th annual Ballet and the Beasts performance Friday.
Montgomery Zoo officials say admission is free. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Zoo officials are encouraging those planning to attend to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For this year’s performance, there will be pre-show entertainment from Troy University and students from “That’s My Child” starting at dusk.
According to zoo officials, the Montgomery Ballets will perform Carnival of the Animals and animal excerpts from various classical ballets.
Zoo officials say they will be taking safety precautions.
“Following local and state ordinances, in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Ballet and the Beasts performance guests are asked to wear masks and/or face coverings if they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other guests,” officials said. “The lawn and bleachers will be marked to ensure social distancing.”
The Montgomery Ballot will be collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
Prior to the performance and during intermission, the zoo’s education department will be in the crowd with its ambassador animals.
Zoo officials say guests will be able to take a train ride until the performance starts.
