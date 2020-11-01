Women of W.I.L.L. hold “Get Out to Vote” block party

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voter registration may be over, but local organizations are encouraging voters to head to the polls on Tuesday.
The “Get Out to Vote” block party was put on by the Women of W.I.L.L. organization featuring local artist, vendors and food trucks.
Founder Sheyann Webb-Christburg said Saturday’s event was used to motivate people to get out to the polls on Tuesday.
She believes there is still work to be done even after Tuesday’s election.
“Right now it’s about voting but voting must change into policy on the state local and national level,” Christburg said.
“It’s important that groups like this organize people and galvanize the interest to come out and seal the deal on Tuesday,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
Five other organizations partnered with the Women of W.I.L.L. for Saturdays block party
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.