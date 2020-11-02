Alabama sets record with 3.7 million registered voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama set a new record with 3.7 million registered voters following the October 19 deadline.
“In the four months leading up the November 3 General Election, more than 100,000 Alabamians have registered to vote!” said Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “The record-breaking rate at which Alabamians have registered to vote is a testament to the enthusiasm surrounding this historic election.”
3,708,804 Alabamians are now registered to vote and eligible to participate in the November 3, 2020 General Election.1,255,182 Alabamians have registered to vote using the online voter registration system introduced by Secretary John Merrill in 2016.
“I am most grateful to our local election officials across the state who have worked around the clock, including on weekends, to register new voters, update registrations, process absentee ballots and applications, and prepare for the polls. Their diligent work has protected our democracy during these unusual times,” continued Merrill.
Voters can check their registration status, polling place, and absentee ballot status online.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.