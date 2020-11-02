Alabamians to select new representative for District 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The second congressional district is up for grabs Tuesday.
Incumbent Republican Martha Roby opted not to run again.
Now, Republican Barry Moore is running against Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall to fill the seat.
Moore has served two terms in the Alabama House of Representatives for District 91.
While serving on this state level Moore has served as chairman for the military and veterans affairs in the state House.
If elected he says he plans to serve justly with mercy and humility.
“We are happy to be where we are at this point in the game, so we’re inviting everyone to come on board and everybody to join our camp to come on board,” Moore said. “One of the things we want to do regardless come November the third, we want to serve the district in the entirety.”
His opponent, Harvey-Hall, is a former educator for 25 years in Montgomery Public Schools and is a community advocate working with the Family Sunshine Center and National Association of Educational Progress.
Harvey-Hall says her campaign is people focused and if she is elected, she says her goal is to bring everyone to the table.
“I want to speak to all of us and I hope we bring those diverse voices and we put forth legislation that will serve the people,” Harvey-Hall said.
This will be the first time either candidate has served in a political office in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.