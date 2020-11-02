Auburn University doctoral grad named semifinalist for 2021 GRAMMY award

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University doctoral graduate is a semifinalist for a 2021 GRAMMY award.
Justin Antos was named a semifinalist for the Music Educator Award.
Antos is a 2017 doctoral graduate and teaches at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Illinois. He made the list of semifinalists for his impressive range of accomplishments and his outstanding character.
Dwight D. Eisenhower High is a Title I school located about two miles southwest of Chicago.
“This obviously poses a threat to instrumental music classes,” Antos said. "We have a very high undocumented population, and it is not uncommon for my students to have to work full-time or part-time jobs to help their families put food on the table.
The Music Educator Award recognizes educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field.
“As a result of this, I do my best to structure my classes where I teach the whole child and ensure that my students' health, safety and happiness are met before any curricular instruction occurs. Despite my students' obstacles, they are proud of their ensembles and continue to make band and orchestra a priority in their lives. I feel as though I have an obligation to them to be my best every single day.”
The winner will be announced in December and the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2021.
