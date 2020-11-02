Cause of Montgomery house fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a two-story home to go up in flames.
According to Montgomery District Fire Chief Q. L. Burke, firefighters were called to a home in the 700 block of North Pass Road. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the two-story town-home.
Burke said the fire was contained to one unit, which happened to have been vacant at the time.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
