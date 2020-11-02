CrimeStopper tips leads to arrest of multi-state fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says a man wanted in multiple states, including in Alabama, has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Monday that fugitive Brandon Wesley Sanford was captured over the weekend.
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Supervisor David Onofry said Sanford’s criminal history shows approximately 50 plus charges in Alabama alone that include Theft of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Fraudulent use of a credit card, Burglary, Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief, Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prison contraband.
An anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers helped authorities find Sanford Sunday in Walker County. He’d been on the run since late June but warrants in Autauga County have been active since 2018.
In addition to the Alabama charges, he faces parole violations in West Virginia and is wanted for failure to appear for court in Iowa.
