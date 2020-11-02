CrimeStopper tips leads to arrest of multi-state fugitive

U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Supervisor David Onofry said Sanford’s criminal history shows approximately 50 plus charges in Alabama alone that include Theft of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Fraudulent use of a credit card, Burglary, Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief, Obstruction, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prison contraband.