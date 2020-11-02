Downtown Wellness Series starts Monday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new initiative kicks off Monday to get Montgomery moving.
The Downtown Wellness Series is part of the Move Montgomery program led by the Capital City’s First Lady Tamika Reed.
“It’s important for us to remain active and take care of our health and well being through getting out and walking or, you know, taking advantage of some opportunities that some businesses have in the city,” Mrs. Reed said.
Alabama has the sixth-highest adult obesity rate in the nation and the sixteenth highest obesity rate for youth ages 10 to 17. The new Downtown Wellness Series gets people active while exposing them to businesses downtown, they might not have known otherwise.
“We’re also getting back outside and getting back in front of the businesses downtown that has been here the entire time. So it’s just been a great partnership; we kind of all set saw that we were doing the same things. And we all decided to get on the same page. And I think our city can use a lot more synergy nowadays,” the Downtown Business Association’s leader explained this new partnership is a win-win.
“While you are downtown exercising and kind of snapping out of that, and also changing the narrative of the South, and you know, and reversing those high obesity rates, we’re also able to go back in and shatter the glass that this pandemic has placed on us,” said Avant.
The Downtown Wellness Series will meet the first Monday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the RSA Lawn right in front of the tower. The address is 201 Monroe Street.
