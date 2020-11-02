MPS to dismiss schools early Tuesday to give employees time to vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will dismiss early on Tuesday to allow MPS employees time to vote.
According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, the early dismissal will give employees ample time to exercise their right to vote.
Below is the dismissal schedule:
- Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet - 12:30 p.m.
- Traditional high and middle schools - 1 p.m.
- Traditional elementary schools - 1:30 p.m.
- All other magnets - 1:45 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.