745 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Monday, Nov. 2, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
ADPH reports there have been 194,892 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the disease was first discovered here in mid-March. (165,984 confirmed and 28,908 probable).
Alabama’s death toll stands at 2,973. (2,767 confirmed and 206 probable).
The state reports 20,450 people have been hospitalized since March 13. The state’s hospitals report 967 inpatients being treated for coronavirus as of Sunday.
There have been 81,005 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, resources are available.
HOW TO GET TESTED/HEALTH INFO
There’s a testing hotline to provide info about available testing sites and hours of operation. Call 888-264-2256, give your zip code, and the nearest location to you will be provided.
A separate hotline for questions about COVID-19 is at 800-270-7268 or a general info email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
The COVID-19 Tracker tool allows viewers to scroll through interactive maps and videos. Numbers are updated and new content is added daily.
A partnership between Walmart and Quest Diagnostics has made testing sites available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms as well as health care workers and first responders. All appointments will be drive-thru and in the Walmart parking lots and will be guided by Walmart pharmacist volunteers and Quest employees.
MONTGOMERY/COUNTY INFORMATION
Montgomery has a text alert system to provide the latest information on the coronavirus. To register, text MGMSAFE to 888-777 or visit mgmready.com. This is for anyone living in Montgomery, Montgomery County, or Pike Road.
STATE OF ALABAMA
The State of Alabama has launched the website altogetheralabama.org - an online resource that is a hub of information for the state’s response to coronavirus.
A separate website provides real-time answers to questions about everything from COVID-19, a symptom checker developed by UAB, and information on testing site locations.
FOOD ASSISTANCE
- Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Act which gives people a bump in the amount of SNAP benefits they can receive. To apply for SNAP benefits you can go online to myalabama.gov.
- The Montgomery Area Food Bank has a way for residents to easily find food pantries and help.
- The City of Montgomery has a food access hub offering an interactive map that lists providers offering free meals to students and others in need.
UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE
If you are unable to work due to COVID-19, you will be eligible to seek unemployment benefits.
Workers can file for benefits online or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Online filing is encouraged.
SUPPORTING LOCAL BUSINESSES
WSFA 12 News has a tool to help you find businesses that are open during the coronavirus outbreak. Visit www.wsfa.com/shoplocal to browse businesses and add yours to the list.
