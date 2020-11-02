Ole Miss freshman ‘has regained movement’ after receiving severe injury at practice

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas has “regained movement in all of his extremities” after receiving a severe injury during practice Monday.
During Monday’s press conference, head coach Lane Kiffin said Thomas was injured and that he was unresponsive and not moving.
“I have to sit here and answer questions and do my job, but right now nothing seems very important. He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin asked for prayers afterward.
According to Pat Jernigan, Assistant A.D. for Sports Medicine at Ole Miss, Thomas traveled by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following his injury and was then airlifted to Memphis Regional Medical Center.
“Evaluations have all been positive to this point,” Jernigan revealed in a statement Monday afternoon. “[Thomas] has regained movement in all of his extremities, and the physicians are optimistic.”
Thomas, 18, was in his first season as a tight end at Ole Miss. He was recruited out of Whatley, Alabama, as a four-star prospect.
