120K still without power from Zeta as restoration efforts continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electrical crews continue working to restore service to more than 120,000 Alabamians who have been without power since Hurricane Zeta hit the state Wednesday evening.
As of Monday morning, Alabama Power reports it is still working to restore service to about 52,000 customers. Electric cooperatives have another 69,000 members without service bringing the statewide total to about 121,000, as of Monday morning.
As of 11:30 a.m. Alabama Power outages in East Alabama were down to 19,000; in South Alabama it’s down to 13,500 in South Alabama; in the Mobile area it’s at 12,500; and in the Birmingham area it’s 6,600.
Alabama Power outages continue in the following counties:
- Dallas County – 6,600 customers
- Chilton County – 2,700 customers
- Wilcox County – 1,700 customers
- Perry County – 1,200 customers
- Tallapoosa County – 450 customers
- Elmore County – 50 customers
Alabama Power said it had restored service to about 439,000 customers as of Sunday night. It has around 5,000 crews on the ground working and expects to have 95 percent of customers clear by Tuesday.
Alabama Power said it is also coordinating with election officials to verify that polling locations in its service territory have power in preparation for this week’s general election.
The Alabama Rural Electric Association says 68,996 electric cooperative members are still without service, as of Monday morning.
Central Alabama Electric Cooperative said as of 7 a.m. Monday it has 25 sister co-ops and contractors, from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, working with its crews to restore power. CAEC says it has about 7,500 members without service and about 150 power poles left to reset, down from about 300.
CAEC said it’s working to restore service as fast as possible but is unable to give restoration times or estimates.
Pioneer Electric Cooperative said as of Sunday night it has restored service to all but about 1,900 members.
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative said Monday morning its total outages are down to less than 640 but cautioned it has 173 separate service interruptions causing those outages and, on average, each interruption is affecting less than 4 services.
“This is when things really slow down. These smaller, very scattered outages are extremely time consuming. Our linemen have to spend nearly as much time driving from location to location as they do actually repairing damage,” CVEC said. “Not to mention, the majority of these smaller outages have broken poles and other, major damage. These kinds of repairs can require several linemen, several trucks and take time. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”
Other cooperatives' outage levels are at:
Black Warrior EMC: 6,670
Pioneer EC: 6,519
Baldwin EMC: 3,037
Southern Pine EC: 2,683
