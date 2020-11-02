Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of Montgomery woman

By WSFA Staff | November 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 3:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with a recent fatal shooting.

Sandra Smith, 61, was shot on Oct. 25. Police found her in the area of South Court Street and Huntley Drive. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect.

If you have any information, you may call the police department at 334-625-2832 or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.

