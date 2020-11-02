$2,000 reward offered for tips in Park Towne Way homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for tips that lead to the arrest of any suspect connected to the Oct. 14 death of Marlon Roberts.
Further, Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell is adding another $1,000 to double the reward.
Roberts was found in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
offers an additional $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any person(s) involved in the death of Marlon Roberts.
Anyone with information should call police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867)
