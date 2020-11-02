From the 30s to near 80 over the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The chilliest temperatures this season arrived in to Alabama this morning!! After starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we have already started the process of warming up... even under a completely sunny sky, we will only rebound to either side of 60° this afternoon. If you’re in the shade at any point, or if the wind picks up just a tad, you will certainly notice the chill in the air all day long; it’ll be a great day to have the jacket, hoodie or sweater from start to finish.
The large area of high pressure moving in this morning will remain anchored overhead through Tuesday before shifting off to the northeast of Alabama.
That will keep things entirely sunny, quiet and cool through Wednesday morning...
A Frost Advisory has now been issued for several of our central Alabama counties... below below freezing temperatures are not expected for the entire area, a few cities and towns will get close.
After falling back into the mid/upper 30s area-wide tonight, highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday.
Another chilly night in the lower 40s is likely Tuesday night, but beyond that the temperatures do warm back into the 70s each afternoon. That’s courtesy of that high moving away, opening the door for a warming trend.
High temps will range from the lower 70s Wednesday, to the middle 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, to nearly 80 by Sunday. Skies will once again be entirely sunny on Wednesday, but some clouds return to the forecast for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.
We’ll call it partly cloudy at this point for the Thursday-Sunday stretch, but as we get closer that may change feature either more sun or more clouds. A lot of moving parts exist in the forecast by the end of the week, which is why cloud coverage and even rain chances will be in flux a bit.
For now, we’ve gone ahead and added a 20% chance of showers to the forecast for next weekend as an increase of tropical moisture pushes in. This will also mark a return of someone muggy conditions.
Believe it or not, Hurricane Eta down in the Caribbean may be a player in our increased moisture and rain chances.
While nothing is set in stone beyond Wednesday in regards to Eta, it is looking more and more possible that the storm departs Central America and pushes north back into the Caribbean by the end of the week.
It may move over Cuba and possibly enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico or push across the Bahamas. This potential -- combined with flow off the Atlantic -- could allow some shower or storm chances to materialize over the weekend.
As of now, no significant impacts are expected from Eta at any point. Stay tuned!
