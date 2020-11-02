From the 30s to near 80 over the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The chilliest temperatures this season arrived in to Alabama this morning!! After starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we have already started the process of warming up... even under a completely sunny sky, we will only rebound to either side of 60° this afternoon. If you’re in the shade at any point, or if the wind picks up just a tad, you will certainly notice the chill in the air all day long; it’ll be a great day to have the jacket, hoodie or sweater from start to finish.