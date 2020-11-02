Supporters of tax increase for MPS rally support ahead of Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A proposal on Tuesday’s ballot could affect the future and the funding of the Montgomery Public School system and the city’s economy.
A Community On The Go forum was held at Carver High School Sunday. It served as one of the final pitches to convince voters why they should vote yes for the proposed tax increase and addressed concerns voters may have.
The proposed tax would increase the mils from 10 to 12 bringing in an additional $33 million a year to the school system.
Some are concerned whether the money will be used to fund new schools. If passed, only six of those 12 mils can be used for capital improvement. The other six mils will go to fund programs in schools like AP courses, foreign languages and special needs.
If passed, homeowners would pay about an additional $150 a year to help MPS.
Montgomery businessman Willie Durham believes the proposal will impact local businesses. He says a quality education allows you to have a great job that will allow you to support businesses in the community.
“As a state farm insurance agent, they have a good chance to buy homes, buy automobiles that will meet goods and services also for other businesses they help support mom and pop businesses,” Durham said.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says voting yes will allow MPS to do necessary things to better prepare students.
“If someone says to you Montgomery doesn’t need it, we are at 10 mils and when the school system right next to use has 27 mils and it started out that way without any kids coming to school,” Moore said.
Rep. Kirk Hatcher, D-78, says that voters must do right for Montgomery students.
“We need our people to vote for this bill,” Hatcher said. “Don’t listen to the noise, don’t listen to the naysayers but do what’s right for our children and vote for this bill.”
If passed, the additional $33 million annually to MPS will go into effect in 2023.
