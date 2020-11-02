Team chemistry helping Trojans find success in 2020

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy bounced back from a loss on homecoming to defeat the Arkansas State Red Wolves 38-10 in a game that coach Chip Lindsey says was good in all three phases.
“Overall, I thought it was a very complete game. I know our guys were excited,” said Lindsey. “Any time you win a game on the road, like I said, and then have a long trip home it makes that trip easier for our guys.”
The Trojans are 2-1 in Sun Belt play, and 4-2 overall, and hope to keep that winning momentum going on the road at Georgia Southern this Saturday. The goal is to stop Eagles' triple option offense.
“We have to play sound defensive football," said linebacker KJ Robertson. "We have to know our keys, we have to know our jobs, we have to execute the right way. Because if we don’t, we’re putting the game into their hands, and that’s what they love to do.”
But the key to the Trojans' success this season has actually happened off the field: by building team chemistry.
“One thing about football, it’s the best team sport in my opinion that there is because you rely on 11 different people every snap, and do that, and to play good football, you have to be united. So, I think that’s what I’ve seen is that this team is very close-knit," said Lindsey.
“I’m gonna speak for my position especially," said defensive tackle Will Choloh. "The defensive line, we’re all tight; we all hang out, we’re just boys, and you play harder for each other, you play tougher for each other when you have that camaraderie.”
Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday. The game can also be streamed on ESPN 3.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.