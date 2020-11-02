What you need to know for Election Day in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is Election Day across the United States.
In addition to the presidential race, there are many other races and key issues on ballots in Alabama.
They include one of Alabama’s U.S. Senate seats, several U.S. House of Representatives seats, including districts 2 and 3, state board of education seats, six constitutional amendments, and several local amendments.
Read about the local amendments:
Voters in Montgomery will also decide on a referendum to raise property taxes to support public schools.
A record number of Alabamians have already voted with absentee ballots. A record number are also expected to vote on Election Day, which means you might have to wait in line.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are some tips to help save time:
- Review or complete a sample ballot ahead of time.
- Double check your voting location in advance.
- Make sure you have a valid photo identification: a driver’s license, student ID from a public or private college or university in Alabama, or a military ID are all valid forms of ID.
- Bring your own black ink pen.
WSFA 12 News and NBC News will have election coverage all day Tuesday. We will have preview coverage on Today in Alabama. We’ll have live reports from our reporters on the big races starting on First at Four and continuing through our news at 6 p.m.
NBC News Live Election Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
We’ll have live updates throughout the night on air and online as well.
You’ll see results on the bottom of your screen, WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app and our social media.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.