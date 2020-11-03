Alabama Lawn Mowing Man feels hopeful one week after green card denied

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama icon is still waiting to learn if he can legally stay in the United States.
Rodney Smith Jr., a Huntsville resident who legally came to the states from Bermuda 15 years ago, is feeling hopeful and overwhelmed by the community’s encouragement.
“It has been a week and so much has happened in a week,” said Rodney Smith Jr. “I just want to thank everybody for their support in my situation.”
Although Rodney, famously known as Alabama’s Lawn Mowing Man, was denied a green card to stay and work in the United States, he is optimistic everything will work out. “You never know who really is in your corner until you call for help and you just see people from all over.”
Last week, Rodney kicked-off a campaign asking people to write letters on his behalf and his organization - Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. He said he has received more than 500 letters showing support from across the country.
“I’ve been making a list of where all the letters are coming from. It has been from 35 states so far and Alabama has been number one," Rodney said.
Senator Doug Jones and Congressman Mo Brooks are also rallying for Rodney.
The senator posted on social media, “During his 15 years in the U. S., Rodney Smith has made a difference in the lives of so many Americans. We have been blessed to have him and we want him to stay. He sets an example for us al by helping those in need and encouraging positivity and kindness.”
Congressman Brooks wrote a letter to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services saying in part, “Rodney Smith is the perfect example of a legal immigrant’s success story. He traveled to the United States in search of a better life. These are the kind of people we need in the US.”
Rodney believes this is just a roadblock and it will not get in his way. He is still serving the community he calls home and being an inspiration to children across the nation.
“I believe what I am doing is my purpose in life, regardless of what I am going through there are still people who need help. I am still out there mowing lawns, raking lawns, kids are finishing the 50 yard challenge. I will be going to deliver their brand-new mower, weed eaters, and blowers soon.”
Rodney said he has until Monday to appeal the decision and start another application. He now has an attorney working to help but was told the process could take a few more weeks or months before knowing for sure.
