Alabama Power reports 20K outages remain nearly 1 week after Zeta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power reports fewer than 20,000 of its customers statewide remain without service almost a week after Hurricane Zeta hit the state.
That’s down from a peak of 504,000 outages following the storm.
Line crews and support personnel are still working around the clock to restore power and are being helped by workforce of more than 5,000 line crews and support personnel from 24 states and Canada.
Of the 20,000 still in the dark, about 5,200 are in the central Alabama area.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, those outages include the following areas:
Dallas County – 3,400 customers
Wilcox County – 900 customers
Chilton County – 450 customers
Perry County – 350 customers
Alabama Power said it has been working closely with election officials throughout the day to verify that polling locations in its service territory have power.
The outages listed do not include the state’s electric cooperatives. Info on those outages will be added once available.
