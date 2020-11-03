Barry Moore wins Alabama U.S. House District 2 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With 59 percent of the votes counted, the Associated Press has called the Alabama U.S. House District 2 race for Republican Barry Moore.
Moore, a south Alabama businessman and former state legislator, faced Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in the general election. At last check, his lead over her was nearly 20 points.
Before challenging Harvey-Hall, Moore had to fight off other GOP contenders for the nomination earlier in 2020, including a primary runoff race against businessman Jeff Coleman.
Moore will replace longtime Dist. 2 Rep. Martha Roby, also a Republican, who decided in 2019 that she would not to seek a sixth term. She gave her endorsement during the primary to Coleman.
Moore’s win extends a Republican hold on the seat. Save for one term when Rep. Bobby Bright held it as a Democrat from 2008-10, District 2 has voted for Republicans since the 1960s.
District 2 stretches geographically from Montgomery to the agriculturally rich Wiregrass area in the southern portion of the state. It’s also important for covering Maxwell/Gunter Air Force Base as well as Fort Rucker.
“I chaired military veterans' affairs for Alabama for a number of years, carried a lot of bills,” Moore, who is also a veteran, said in July while seeking the nomination. “We brought the F-35 to Montgomery. My support of the military is clear.”
This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates and the latest reaction.
