After a frosty morning, we heading towards much warmer weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coldest temperatures since February 28th arrived across Central Alabama this morning! We started well down in the 30s just about everywhere. As a result, a good chunk of the state saw frost develop on grassy areas. The good news is our large area of high pressure is still anchored overhead today, meaning there will be a quick warm-up under entirely sunny skies for Election Day 2020! Highs will head for the upper 60s.
Another chilly night in the lower 40s is likely tonight as high pressure remains nearby, but that will be the last truly “chilly” night for the foreseeable future. As the high moves off to our northeast, temperatures are set to warm back into the 70s each afternoon beginning Wednesday.
High temps will range from the lower 70s Wednesday, to the middle 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, to the upper 70s by Sunday. Skies will once again be entirely sunny on Wednesday, but at least some clouds return to the forecast for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.
We’ll call it partly cloudy at this point for the Thursday-Monday stretch, but as we get closer that may change feature either more sun or more clouds. It’s unlikely that any one day is entirely cloudy or entirely sunny.
For now, we’ve also gone ahead and added a 20% chance of showers to the forecast for next weekend and early next week as an increase of tropical moisture pushes in. This will also mark a return of some muggy conditions and warmer overnights spent in the 60s.
HURRICANE ETA UPDATE...
Eta grew to a monstrous 140 mph category 4 hurricane and is making landfall in Nicaragua this afternoon; it will bring devastating to catastrophic impacts to parts of Central America over the next few days.
Once we get to Friday, it is looking more and more likely that the storm will depart Central America and push northeastward back into the Caribbean. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Eta generally towards Cuba into early next week. Beyond knowing that, we aren’t too sure where exactly Eta goes.
As of now, no significant impacts are expected from Eta at any point. Stay tuned!
