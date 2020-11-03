After a frosty morning, we heading towards much warmer weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coldest temperatures since February 28th arrived across Central Alabama this morning! We started well down in the 30s just about everywhere. As a result, a good chunk of the state saw frost develop on grassy areas. The good news is our large area of high pressure is still anchored overhead today, meaning there will be a quick warm-up under entirely sunny skies for Election Day 2020! Highs will head for the upper 60s.