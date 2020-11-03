Long lines reported as polls open in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voting is underway across the country. Here in Alabama, the polls opened at 7 a.m. with voters already in line.
Pictures and videos from some polling places across the WSFA 12 News viewing area show residents in long lines. Some areas have even reported traffic congestion as people make their way in and out of polling locations.
Here’s what the scene looked like in Prattville just before polls opened:
In Pike Road, residents can also be seen waiting in long lines:
Montgomery is also no stranger to the waiting game:
Are you waiting in a line to vote? Send us your pictures, and you could see them online or on-air.
