Long lines reported as polls open in Alabama

Long lines reported as polls open in Alabama
Lines with voters in Opelika. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 3, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 8:43 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voting is underway across the country. Here in Alabama, the polls opened at 7 a.m. with voters already in line.

Pictures and videos from some polling places across the WSFA 12 News viewing area show residents in long lines. Some areas have even reported traffic congestion as people make their way in and out of polling locations.

[EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual]

Here’s what the scene looked like in Prattville just before polls opened:

Long lines in Prattville.
Long lines in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

In Pike Road, residents can also be seen waiting in long lines:

Long lines in Pike Road.
Long lines in Pike Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery is also no stranger to the waiting game:

Long lines at First Christian Church in Montgomery.
Long lines at First Christian Church in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Are you waiting in a line to vote? Send us your pictures, and you could see them online or on-air.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.