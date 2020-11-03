Montgomery voters pass property tax increase to support schools

“I am very happy! This is a wonderful thing for our students, teachers, and the entire county as a whole. This vote for MPS shows our young people that the Montgomery community believes in them, supports them, and is eager to see them thrive. We are without a doubt committed to Montgomery Public Schools,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean. “The Montgomery County Commission decided we were going to put forth the effort to get the much needed mils for our schools and we brought the team together to make that happen. I applaud all the Commissioners for putting aside their political party and raising their hand to place this on the ballot. The Commission’s unanimous vote showed this was a nonpartisan effort and had support from all walks of life. It was a great effort by all elected officials along with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and the business community. We are going to celebrate and then we are going to get to work to continue to move our schools forward.”