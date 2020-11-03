2nd person dies following September car wreck in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second victim has died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Sept. 25.
Montgomery police say a Ford Mustang and Toyota Tacoma were in a wreck near the intersection of Zelda Road and Gatsby Drive that night. A passenger in the Mustang, 19-year-old Orinthesis Whatley, was pronounced dead on scene.
Two other people involved sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police say the Tacoma’s driver succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 1. Police identified him as 65-yer-old Chester Parker.
Police say the initial investigation indicates the Mustang was traveling southbound on Zelda Road when for some unknown reason it crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding with the Tacoma, which was traveling northbound on Zelda Road.
