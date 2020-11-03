Pedestrian killed in Montgomery wreck last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has reported a fatal wreck that happened on Oct. 30.
Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado struck a pedestrian shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West South Boulevard.
The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Nakeya Brunson, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver was not injured.
Police say the investigation indicates that the Silverado was traveling eastbound on West South Boulevard when Brunson entered the roadway and was struck.
Police say they delayed releasing the victim’s name due to next of kin notification.
Police say no charges are anticipated.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.