Should voters get tested after heading to the polls?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though wearing a face covering was not required at polling places, even though they’re considered one of the best defenses against spreading COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health advised voters to wear them.
Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, with the ADPH said voters should adhere to the CDC recommended guidelines of wearing a face covering, social distancing, and keeping your hands clean.
However, with the large crowds expected, long periods of time in those crowds, and shared spaces WBRC asked Dr. Landers if voters should head to the nearest testing site after voting.
Landers said if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID, wait four to seven days before getting tested because it takes that long for the virus to show up in your body.
“I think the measures of prevention are the measures we need to be reminding ourselves to do tomorrow rather than just going to get a test. I really don’t think that would be nearly as helpful as us taking these proactive standards,” said Dr. Landers.
Dr. Landers also suggested making a “voting bag” with an extra mask, hand sanitizer, and wipes. Also, bring along your own pen to fill out your ballot with.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.