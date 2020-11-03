Temperatures gradually getting warmer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly morning, we have warmed into the mid/upper 60s for the majority of our area. We kicked off our Tuesday with the coldest temperatures we have seen since February 28th, but if you are not a fan of the cooler than normal air, then you will like the direction the forecast is heading!
After a frosty start to our day, it does not look like we will be dealing with round of widespread 30s tonight; a few isolated spots could dip into the upper 30s, but most towns south of Montgomery will hang at our slightly above 40° by sunrise Wednesday.
The same area of high pressure that has been responsible for keeping our weather pattern quiet will stick around for the next few days, but slowly it will weaken and allow a warm up to begin...
As the high moves off to our northeast, temperatures are set to warm back into the 70s each afternoon beginning Wednesday. High temps will range from the lower 70s Wednesday, to the middle 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, to the upper 70s by Sunday.
Skies will once again be entirely sunny on Wednesday, but at least some clouds return to the forecast for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.
We’ll call it partly cloudy at this point for the Thursday-Monday stretch, but as we get closer that may change feature either more sun or more clouds.
For now, we’ve also gone ahead and added a 20% chance of showers to the forecast for next weekend and early next week as an increase of tropical moisture pushes in... this will also mark a return of some muggy conditions and warmer overnights spent in the 60s!
HURRICANE ETA UPDATE: Eta grew to a monstrous 140 mph category 4 hurricane and is making landfall in Nicaragua this afternoon; it will bring devastating to catastrophic impacts to parts of Central America over the next few days.
Once we get to Friday, it is looking more and more likely that the storm will depart Central America and push northeastward back into the Caribbean. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Eta generally towards Cuba into early next week. Beyond knowing that, we aren’t too sure where exactly Eta goes.
As of now, no significant impacts are expected from Eta at any point. Stay tuned!
