Alabama approves bid to cut racist phrases from Constitution

Alabama approves bid to cut racist phrases from Constitution
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | November 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 6:42 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama voters have approved a measure that would begin the process of deleting racist language from the state’s 119-year-old constitution.

Voters in the majority white, conservative state rejected similar proposals twice since 2000. But this measure passed with 67% of the votes on Tuesday.

The 1901 Alabama Constitution was approved to entrench white supremacy as state law.

Courts have long since struck down the legalized segregation. But language banning mixed-race marriage and mandating school segregation remain.

Backers view the phrasing as an embarrassment and potential roadblock to economic development.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.