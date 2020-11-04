Bullock County voters pass Sunday alcohol sales

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday alcohol sales are now legal in Bullock County.
The referendum passed with 74% of the vote in Tuesday’s general election.
It allows Sunday sales at any business that is licensed to sell alcohol within the unincorporated areas of Bullock County. Both on-premises and off-premises consumption are permitted.
The Bullock County Commission voted unanimously earlier this year to put the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Bullock County Commissioner John McGowan previously said it was “all about creating an even playing field" after Union Springs approved Sunday alcohol sales in June.
McGowan said he brought the issue up at the request of a store owner in his district who complained about losing business to competitors inside the city limits who were now allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays.
County administrator Patrick Smith previously said Sunday alcohol sales could possibly be a financial benefit for the county government by generating additional tax revenue.
