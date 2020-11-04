City leaders discuss MPS’ future after property tax victory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County voted in favor of an increase in property taxes to support Montgomery Public Schools Tuesday. A decision that will bring an additional $33 million a year to MPS beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the increase in MPS' ad valorem amounts is a ‘big win’ for the city, the county, and the community.
“I think it shows that there has been some good work done in our school system over recent years and the residents and voters understand that and want to invest in our potential and the possibilities of what we can do moving forward,” Reed said.
The last time Montgomery County voters had the opportunity to raise MPS' property tax was in 1994. In 2006, the state lifted the millage minimum to 10, and since then, the district has been receiving $28 million dollars a year, the state’s minimum in local funding.
Reed said this was a longtime coming for MPS and that the additional funding will have a tremendous impact on the future of the city.
“We had to make sure that we were willing to invest in our educational system,” Reed said. “Not just for the school, with that being the number one issue to provide a quality education to everyone regardless of zip code or last name or status in life, but also for improving quality of place.”
Reed said this will also help build a stronger relationship with the U.S. Air Force. A recent report ranked Montgomery at the bottom of 154 Air Force installations, largely due to the the cities underfunded and underperforming public schools.
State Representative Kirk Hatcher, who authored the bill that got this vote onto the ballot, also said the millage increase was long overdue.
“Excited is an understatement,” Hatcher said. “This bill presents an opportunity for our young people to truly be able to perform at the peak level. It is 30 years overdue and the excitement around this is to say that we believe in you. This is a $33 million injection in our school system and we are deeply, deeply grateful to all of those, good Montgomerians who came out and cast their ballot for our children.”
MPS will not begin receiving additional funding until Oct. 2023, but now that the district has a guaranteed source of income, Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said they will begin to look at creative ways to rework current funds and start making immediate changes.
“There may be something we can do or get started with that would not create the need to wait for everything (funds) until October of ’23,” Moore said.
One thing MPS wants to do first is make much needed facility renovations across their 51 schools.
However, the top priority will be to provide better and more abundant resources for teachers and students.
“With more local support we can do more of those extra things that we want to do for our students,” Moore said. “Additional resources like the arts, music, visual arts, STEM which deals with the sciences and technology, engineering, foreign languages, more AP classes, etc.”
Reed said he does not think MPS can remain where they are at for the next two years. He said the district needs to start taking action as soon as possible.
“I think that we have already waited long enough, too long in my opinion, to invest in our schools,” Reed said. “I think there may be some ways for us to look at starting the process in investing in our schools hopefully as early as the 2021 budget year.”
Moving forward, Moore said MPS' Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Watts, and the school board will be transparent in how funds are spent.
“We know what it takes to manage resources and what it takes to make the public aware of it,” Moore said. “We don’t have any reason to try and hide anything. Any discrepancies we’ve had with finances we’ve been very open and transparent about those and have handled those according to the rules and regulations.”
Mayor Reed and Superintendent Moore said the referendum would not have passed without the unified front from all the governing bodies, faith leaders, businesses leaders and residents who came out in support.
The Montgomery County School Tax Levy ended with 61 percent in favor and 39 percent against.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.