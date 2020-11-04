Crenshaw County rejects tax increase to support hospital

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of south Alabama’s Crenshaw County have narrowly voted against an ad volorem tax that would have gone toward supporting an area hospital.
With 100 percent of the votes counted, the measure failed Tuesday with 51 percent saying no to the tax increase and 49 percent supporting it.
A total of 5,957 votes were cast in the local referendum, with 131 votes separating the two sides.
Crenshaw Community Hospital had hoped to reach a higher level of viability with the acceptance of the property tax increase from 5 mills to 8 mills.
“I know taxes are not popular,” hospital CEO David Hughes said two weeks before the election, but he added he was certain the facility is no different from other rural hospitals that are facing major challenges with some closing altogether.
Either way voters marked their ballots, Crenshaw Community Hospital had been clear it wasn’t going to close.
Had it been approved, though, the additional millage would have generated around $400,000 a year more to help pay for day-to-day operations and would have lasted five years.
