Deatsville man sentenced for possession of child pornography

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges from 2019.
According to the U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr, Hunter Lavon Brown, 26, of Deatsville, was taken into custody in August 2019 after a search warrant was executed at his home.
In January 2019, Google sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that possible child porn was being uploaded to a Google Photos account. Frankin says the FBI received the tip information and found the account in question was registered to Brown.
During the search and again at his plea hearing, Brown admitted to having child pornography on multiple electronic devices. He also admitted that some of the child porn images contained beastiality.
In addition to his six-and-a-half-year prison sentence, Brown was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
