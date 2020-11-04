Hundreds of absentee ballots missing from Tuscaloosa County elections

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A problem with voting machines made it difficult to count some ballots during Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa County elections.
Then on Wednesday, when election officials started recounting them, they learned that hundreds of absentee ballots are missing.
That turned up another problem according to Williams Parks, an executive board member of the Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party.
“Right now, there’s about 800 ballots missing. Everyone is doing everything they can to find these ballots. But 800 ballots missing is a significant problem for 800 voters who aren’t going to have their voices heard,” said Parks.
Almost 13,000 envelopes with absentee ballots were turned in by Tuesday. They could not be counted on Election Day because they kept jamming in machines.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk Magaria Bobo, who oversees absentee voting in the county, says that problem is not related to claims made by the Tuscaloosa County Democratic Chair who feared some absentee votes wouldn’t be counted for several reasons.
“I mean, it’s not even related. I handle the absentee voting. The counting is done by absentee poll workers. It’s not even related, as far as the allegations made about the long lines, that I was suppressing votes. That’s totally not true. There’s just so many people trying to vote at the same time,” Bobo told WBRC.
“I’ve been here as they counted the envelopes they arrived in. Then you can count the number of ballots if they line up. Right now, they don’t,” Parks continued.
No absentee ballots were included in Tuesday night’s election results. Parks does not believe those missing absentee ballots would have changed any local election results.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.