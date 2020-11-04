Montgomery man gets prison for string of 2016 armed robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend years in federal prison after being sentenced for committing multiple armed robberies in 2016, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama, as well as FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell.
DeGregory Lee, 24, was sentenced to 17 years in prison, after which he will be on supervised release for three years. Franklin said Lee was also ordered to pay $6,957 in restitution to his victims.
According to a July 2019 indictment, Lee’s crime spree spanned a week in late October of 2016 and included the robberies of 10 Montgomery businesses. A gun was used during each robbery.
Franklin’s office says Lee pleaded guilty in Nov. 2019 to taking part in the crimes with co-defendant, Diamond Mathis, 24, of Montgomery. Evidence showed Mathis, who was sentenced earlier in 2020 to 11 years in prison, only took park in six of the robberies.
“Our communities continue to be plagued by violent crime,” Franklin said. “The victims of these robberies were simply carrying out their daily activities and working to provide for their families when Lee and his co-defendant injected fear and terror into their lives. Everyone has a right to feel safe, whether at home or at work.”
“This type of reckless behavior cannot be tolerated in our communities,” Jewell added. “The harshness of the court imposed sentence should sound the warning to those who are considering putting the lives of citizens in danger to further their criminal lifestyle.”
