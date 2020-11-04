Pine Hill lifts water boil notice prompted by Zeta

PINE HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials have confirmed they’re lifting a water boil notice one week after residents of the Lowndes County town of Pine Hill were asked to take the step due to issues from Hurricane Zeta.
“The Town of Pine Hill has received laboratory results of water samples submitted on November 2, 2020,” said the town’s utility superintendent, Tim Kelly. “According to the results, the boil water notice for the Town of Pine Hill Water System can be lifted at this time.”
The notice was prompted after the town’s water system was shut down in the wake of the hurricane. Once shutdown, officials said a loss of pressure in the distribution system caused back pressure, back-siphonage, or a net movement of water outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints.
Kelly said while that result is common in water systems, such a failure carries the potential for contamination or other organisms.
Residents can safely use and drink the water without having to boil it going forward.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.