Prattville council passes first-of-its-kind resolution in Alabama

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville is the first city in Alabama to pass a resolution calling it “a safe city for pre-born children and lives in all stages.”
Passage of District 7 Councilwoman Lora Lee Boone’s sponsored resolution happened during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Boone said it wasn’t her intent to make any sort of political statement, adding it’s not legally binding and does not pretend to be any new ordinance or law.
“It is anti-abortion, but I prefer to look at it as pro-life," she explained. “Anti-abortion carries such a heavy connotation that’s negative sometimes, and that’s not what we’re doing at all. We’re just trying to make a positive statement about character, and character in the city of Prattville and values in the city of Prattville and just make a broad statement that we value life in all stages.”
Boone said her resolution was thoroughly vetted by the city’s legal department before she brought it up.
Councilman Marcus Jackson abstained from voting on the resolution, but it wasn’t immediately clear why he didn’t vote. WSFA 12 News has been unsuccessful in reaching him for comment.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.